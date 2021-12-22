COVID cancellations, closures and postponements in the Baltimore area

Maryland schools, businesses and institutions are canceling or postponing events or shuttering their doors temporarily as COVID cases have spiked once again. Here’s where things stand.
This list will be updated.
Colleges
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland, College Park canceled its winter commencement, originally scheduled for Dec. 20-22. All indoor events where mask-wearing couldn’t be strictly enforced were also canceled through Dec. 22.
Towson University
Towson University had announced in September that its winter commencement ceremony would be postponed until May. Last Friday, the university moved all final exams online after a spike in COVID cases among students.
McDaniel College
McDaniel College in Westminster announced Tuesday that it would shift the format of its January term courses to online only.
Morgan State University
Morgan State announced late Monday that its men’s basketball program had joined the women in suspending their seasons until further notice due to coronavirus limitations. The university held its commencement ceremony in-person on Dec. 20.
Coppin State University
The Coppin State men’s basketball team canceled games Tuesday morning after positive cases surfaced in the morning.
Mount St. Mary’s University
Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball canceled a Tuesday afternoon home matinee against UMBC.
High school sports
Anne Arundel County
While Anne Arundel County Public Schools have not followed their neighbors in pausing athletics, several teams have shut down for periods of time in recent weeks as cases spike across the state.
Baltimore County
Baltimore County schools will suspend nonathletic extracurricular activities beginning Dec. 22 through Jan. 7, including clubs, programs, and in-person tutoring. Schools are encouraged to transition to online meetings, if possible.
Additionally, all athletic games scheduled during the winter break between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 are canceled.
Howard County
Howard County Public Schools System said Dec. 15 it would be canceling athletic practices and games, theater rehearsals, musical performances and field trips until Jan. 15, but later backtracked and said it would immediately resume those activities outdoors with required masking. On Jan. 3, schools can resume indoor athletics practices, dance and music performances, and travel for extracurricular activities.
Activities will remain suspended at several schools where there are high rates of virus spread. Those are Oakland Mills, Hammond and Mt. Hebron high schools and Laurel Woods Elementary School.
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Public Schools decided to postpone all athletic contests starting Dec. 23 through Jan. 2. All in-person, nonathletic extracurricular activities outside the school day are suspended through Jan. 7.
Prince George’s County
Prince George’s County Public Schools became the state’s first school system to switch back to fully virtual learning until Jan. 14 amid a “stark rise” in COVID-19 cases, according to the system.
Private schools
Archbishop Spalding High School said on Dec. 20 it was suspending all after-school activities, including athletic practices and games, “until further notice” due to a rise of coronavirus cases.
Museums
Baltimore Museum of Art
The BMA will be closed beginning Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 26, according to a museum news release, and will reopen as scheduled on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture
The Lewis Museum will close Wednesday through Jan. 4, reopening Thursday, Jan. 5.
Events
New Year’s Eve Fireworks
For the second year in a row, Baltimore will not host its New Year’s Eve Spectacular celebration and fireworks show in the Inner Harbor.