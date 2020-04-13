MTA to further reduce bus service beginning Tuesday

The Maryland Transit Administration is further reducing bus service to help protect drivers from potential exposure to the new coronavirus, the state agency announced Monday.
Local buses will operate on a Saturday schedule on weekdays, beginning Tuesday.
The change represents a 29% reduction in local bus service, which has seen a 54% decline in ridership compared to the same time last year as Gov. Larry Hogan has called for people to stay at home except for essential activities.
The MTA has reduced service on all its transit systems during the COVID-19 outbreak. Select local bus routes will have enhanced to ensure access to hospitals, food distribution sites and designated supply chain employers such as Amazon, FedEx and UPS, the agency said.
The state transit agency "is committed to providing critical transit service to essential workers across the Baltimore region,” MTA chief Kevin Quinn said in a statement.
“We urge everyone to travel for essential trips only to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep others safe, including our transit colleagues who are making essential trips possible,” Quinn said.
The move followed the shutdown of the MTA’s Eastern bus division in Baltimore for cleaning after one its drivers tested positive for the coronavirus last month.