Brandon Scott, Baltimore’s City Council president and mayor-elect, tests negative after being exposed to coronavirus

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 03, 2020 6:41 PM

Baltimore City Council President and Mayor-elect Brandon Scott was exposed to the coronavirus last weekend, according to a news release Thursday night.

Scott, a Democrat, has tested negative for the virus twice since being notified about the exposure Saturday. He said in the release he has been quarantining and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.

“I continue to consult with the Health Commissioner and Health Department daily, and out of an abundance of caution, will continue my quarantine as long as the public health professionals deem it necessary,” he said in the release.

