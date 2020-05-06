Feds investigating Blue Flame Medical, politically connected company Maryland says failed to supply PPE

Federal authorities have launched an investigation into a politically connected company that the state of Maryland says failed to supply millions of dollars worth of masks and ventilators.
The U.S. Department of Justice contacted Maryland officials making them aware of the investigation, according to two sources with knowledge of the probe. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
An attorney for Blue Flame Medical defended the firm, arguing the company will fulfill its obligation to supply equipment needed during the pandemic.
“It is beyond comprehension what this is all about," Ethan Bearman, attorney for Blue Flame Medical, said of the investigation. "Blue Flame Medical is devoted to getting masks and ventilators to the people in Maryland who so desperately need them. The company has a contract with the State of Maryland to deliver 1.5 million masks and 110 ventilators by June 30, and Blue Flame Medical fully intends to honor that contract.”
Blue Flame Medical was founded in late March by a pair of political consultants with no experience in the medical field, Mike Gula and John Thomas.
The state signed a $12.5 million deal April 1 with Blue Flame Medical LLC for 1.5 million N95 masks and 110 ventilators. The masks and ventilators were supposed to ship April 14, according to documents provided by the state.
The state paid half of the money up front, but the goods never arrived, and Maryland canceled the contract, state officials have said.
In Maryland, the company has hired former Attorney General Doug Gansler as ones of its lawyers. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the investigation
“We have received communications from Douglas Gansler, Esq. of Gansler, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, legal counsel for Blue Flame Medical, but as has been the case for several weeks now, there are still no shipping details to corroborate any claims of imminent fulfillment,” said Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan.
Federal investigators are looking into whether Blue Flame took advantage of emergency contracts to buy goods and supplies related to the coronavirus pandemic, the sources said. The Hogan administration has awarded more than $341 million in quickly approved contracts during the crisis.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday the investigation also includes the company’s actions in California, where a different contract with the firm was terminated.
Blue Flame won a deal in Maryland when one of the company’s principals emailed an acquaintance in Hogan’s administration to make a pitch for a business deal, according to the governor’s office. Prior to that, state procurement officials “had no knowledge of or previous working relationship” with the Blue Flame founders, according to the state.
Blue Flame said it would work with a partner company, Hakin Unique Group, to source personal protective equipment that Maryland was seeking to supply.
State procurement officials verified that Hakim Unique Group was a legitimate firm specializing in medical management that was baed in Hangzhou, China.
While Maryland contends the goods were supposed to be shipped on April 14, Blue Flame has maintained they have until June 30 to fulfill the order.
Hogan’s top legal counsel, Michael Pedone, referred the matter to Attorney General Brian Frosh, claiming the company misrepresented its ability to deliver the goods.
Frosh’s office confirmed receiving the referral but has declined to comment further.
Blue Flame officials have not responded to repeated requests for comment via email, voicemail and text message.
The sudden rise in demand for masks, gowns, gloves, ventilators and testing supplies because of the coronavirus pandemic has left hospitals and states scrambling to find suppliers.
Maryland has awarded more than 100 emergency contracts in recent weeks, according to Nelson Reichart, deputy secretary of the state Department of General Services, which oversees state purchasing.
Reichart said states are “all clamoring for the same goggles, gowns and gloves.”
Those contracts will undergo review by the state Board of Public Works, comprised of the governor, comptroller and treasurer. The first contracts will go before the board at its next meeting in two weeks, Reichart said at the board’s online meeting Wednesday.
Some state lawmakers have called for more oversight of the procurement process in light of the contract dispute with Blue Flame.
Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.