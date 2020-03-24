xml:space="preserve">
Amid blood shortage during coronavirus pandemic, UMMC to host blood drive with University of Maryland, Baltimore

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 24, 2020 2:47 PM
Governor Larry Hogan updates Marylanders on the coronavirus while at a tour of the Baltimore Convention Center, which is being used by the National Guard.

With the American Red Cross experiencing a blood shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Maryland Medical Center is partnering with the University of Maryland, Baltimore, to host a three-day blood drive from March 25-27.

According to the Red Cross, nearly 2,700 blood drives have been canceled across the country due to concerns about congregating during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The drive will take place in the main lobby of the University of Maryland, Baltimore, SMC Campus Center. Interested donors can come on March 25 and March 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as March 27, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Blood donors are asked to make an appointment on the American Red Cross website prior to coming to the drive so social distancing can be maintained throughout the event. The Red Cross has implemented additional precautions, including a pre-donation donor temperature screening, enhanced disinfecting, social distancing and staff wellness and protection measures, to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

