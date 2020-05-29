Bike shops shift into higher gear as Marylanders become more active outdoors during coronavirus pandemic

Joe Traill, left, owner of Joe's Bike Shop in Mount Washington, talks with customer Kristin Glass, right, who was seeking a 24-inch bike for her son Jay, 8, who has outgrown his bike. Glass said the shop had a 24-inch bike when she called in the morning, but when she and her son arrived in the afternoon, it had been sold. Demand for bicycles is up since the outbreak of the coronavirus, but as a result, inventory is low. May 26, 2020 (Amy Davis)