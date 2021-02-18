Health clinic serving Prince George’s, Montgomery counties picked as Maryland’s first for Biden-Harris COVID vaccine initiative

A local health clinic serving Prince George’s and Montgomery counties was selected to be the first location in Maryland to participate in President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ initiative to increase coronavirus vaccine distribution in hard-hit areas.
According to a news release Wednesday, CCI Health & Wellness Services will participate in the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program, which is targeting 250 health centers across the country to help complement local vaccine efforts. For this phase, health centers that serve people experiencing homelessness, those in public housing, migrants, seasonal agricultural workers or individuals with limited English proficiency were prioritized.
The health clinic serves more than 60,000 individuals across its five medical sites, the release said, with 66% of patients being best served with a language other than English.
“This program empowers us to continue our efforts to end healthcare disparities and bolster health equity,” Sonya Bruton, CCI chief executive officer and president, said in a news release. “Our greatest weapon in primary care is prevention, and it has helped us limit the devastation experienced by the populations we serve most. The Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program supports our efforts to protect and prevent negative outcomes and provide much-needed peace of mind for our patients.”