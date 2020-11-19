HUD secretary Ben Carson touts unproven COVID-19 treatment pushed by MyPillow CEO

After previously saying it was too early to promote the treatment, Dr. Ben Carson, a former neurosurgeon at Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins Hospital and now President Donald Trump’s secretary of housing and urban development, touted an unproven COVID-19 treatment he took after testing positive for the virus.
In an interview with The Washington Post, Carson, who tested positive for the virus after attending Trump’s election night party, said he took oleander extract, which is unproven to help with the virus. Carson claimed in the interview that his symptoms went away hours after taking it.
Experts say the extract could be dangerous, according to The Post.
In August, Carson told ABC News that it was too early to promote the treatment, saying it should go through the clinical trial process. The treatment is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat the virus, according to The Post.
According to The Post, Carson heard about the extract from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Trump supporter who has a financial stake in the company that makes the extract.
“Anybody who has ever gotten covid and taken it, they are fine in five hours, and the next day are running around playing floor hockey in the hallway,” Lindell said, according to The Post.
Lindell, sometimes called the “MyPillow Guy,” has appeared at a coronavirus task force briefing alongside Trump, and Trump has pushed him to run for governor of Minnesota, POLITICO reported in March.
Trump himself has reportedly wanted the FDA to approve oleander extract for the virus, Axios reported in August.
Trump has touted other unproven treatments for the virus, including hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that National Institutes of Health stopped studying because the “drug was very unlikely to be beneficial to hospitalized patients with COVID-19.”
Representatives for Carson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Before his failed presidential bid, Carson became the one of the nation’s most famous surgeons after being the first surgeon to separate conjoined twins. He endorsed Trump after withdrawing from the race and Trump later appointed Carson to be his HUD secretary.
Carson was the subject of a HUD inspector general’s investigation into whether he had used his role to help his son’s business interests in Baltimore. In September, the investigation found no evidence that he did so but said that he “could have done more to avoid the appearance that he was not complying with federal ethics regulations.”
The inspector general had gotten complaints that Carson had permitted his son to ask companies and people to join a 2017 “listening tour” in Baltimore to further his financial interests.