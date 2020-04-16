Bulk, brand names prove popular at Maryland beer and liquor stores for customers restricted by coronavirus

“I think part of the concern is with so many people working from home and only being on camera for part of the day, they’re going to be drinking when they wouldn’t be if they were in the office for a full eight-hour day,” said Welsh, who is also an associate professor of psychiatry at the university’s School of Medicine. “They may not be intoxicated, but it’s hard to know how much even being a little bit disinhibited might affect one’s decision-making. I don’t know if there’s a financial adviser making decisions on people’s 401Ks. I’m not saying that they’re drunk, but even after a couple drinks, it can still affect your thinking. So that’s a concern.”