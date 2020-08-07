Maryland law school deans, recent graduates urge state to temporarily waive bar exam

Maryland law school deans and recent graduates are calling on the state’s highest court to waive the bar exam for new lawyers, citing concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applicants to the Maryland Bar, who are scheduled to sit for the Oct. 5-6 bar exam, took the unusual step of filing a petition July 31 with the Maryland Court of Appeals requesting the waiver.
Deans Donald Tobin, of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, and Ronald Weich, of the University of Baltimore School of Law, also delivered a letter in support of the petition Wednesday to Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera.
“I feel that it’s an appropriate ask for the court,” Weich said Friday. “The courts in Maryland have done a very good and thoughtful job responding to the virus. ... This is one important aspect that they need to look at.”
Barbera could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. Representatives of the Maryland judiciary did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Prior to the pandemic, Wisconsin was the only state that allowed graduates from its two accredited law schools to secure a law license without taking the bar exam — a practice known as “diploma privilege.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic jeopardizes states’ ability to safely proctor the two-day exam, Washington, Oregon, Utah and Louisiana have temporarily adopted “diploma privilege.”
Should Maryland courts decide to waive bar exam requirements, law license applicants who have graduated from accredited law schools would still need to pass the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam, designed to measure a candidate’s understanding of the professional conduct of lawyers. Applicants would also need to take an online exam testing knowledge of distinctions in Maryland law, and submit to a character and fitness screening.
Maryland courts have already delayed the bar exam usually scheduled in July. Weich said the exam will be proctored virtually, which poses a challenge to recent law school grads who do not have reliable internet service.