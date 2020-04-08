Maryland judge orders Bank of America response by end of today to lawsuit over federal lending relief for small businesses

A federal judge in Maryland has ordered Bank of America to respond by end-of-day Wednesday to a lawsuit over federal lending relief for small businesses.
Baltimore-based Profiles, a public relations firm, filed a class action lawsuit Friday against the bank, an authorized lender in the Paycheck Protection Program.
Small businesses represented in the lawsuit say they were unfairly locked out of the $349 billion program, which offers federally backed loans of up to $10 million to employers with fewer than 500 workers to help with payroll and other expenses during the new coronavirus crisis.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher ordered the bank late Tuesday to respond to plaintiffs motion for a temporary restraining order by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The restraining order asked the court to order the bank to remove all “gating” requirements not found in the Payroll Protection program, which is part of the $2 trillion coronavirus aid package passed by Congress. It also asked to the bank to immediately open its application process to qualified small businesses and to notify small businesses that were denied access they have a right to apply, said Alan M. Rifkin, managing partner of Rifkin Weiner Livingston, the plaintiffs’ attorney.
The lawsuit accuses the bank of using a process that unlawfully prioritized its existing borrowing clients while barring the bank’s depository clients and other small businesses from applying.
After complaints began to surface Friday, Bank of America announced changes to its application process designed to broaden access. A bank spokesman said earlier this week that the lender had no comment on the lawsuit.
He said the bank broadened the group of clients who could apply as of Saturday morning and was focused on processing more than 180,000 applications.
In an amended lawsuit filed late Tuesday, lead co-plaintiffs, which now also include Diaspora Salon on North Charles Street and Elite Security Group of Pasadena, say the bank continues to violate the lending program.