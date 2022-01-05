Mayor announces additional COVID tests for Baltimore amid ‘rapid and alarming’ surge

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday that the city had acquired 200,000 COVID-19 rapid tests to deliver throughout the community and that his administration was allocating another 100,000 rapid tests to city schools amid what he described as a “rapid and alarming” coronavirus surge.
Scott and city Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa expressed their concerns about staggering increases in new virus infections and hospitalizations in the city, while affirming their commitment to keep Baltimore students in the classroom with the rapid tests and 80,000 N95 masks.
“We will continue to follow the science and make informed decisions to protect our city as we have throughout this pandemic,” Scott, a Democrat, said at a news conference on the grounds of the city’s police training facility near the Pimlico Race Course, where a line of cars stretched beyond a city block to turn into the new drive-thru testing facility.
Scott said the 200,000 recently purchased rapid tests will be distributed in the parts of the city with high transmission, low vaccination rates and little access to COVID-19 testing — “areas we know need it the most,” as the mayor put it. Some 300 community organizations asked to receive tests, Dzirasa said, and Baltimore City Health Department will choose which are best poised to reach the pockets of the city in most need.
With Baltimore students returning to the classroom after the winter holidays, Scott said he and Dzirasa were focused on ensuring children were safe along with teachers and other school staff. After pledging the rapid tests and high-filtration face masks, Scott encouraged city school leaders to reemphasize vaccination, masking, social distancing and learning in cohorts.
“Young people cannot afford any more learning loss from going back to virtual learning. Shifts to virtual learning has negatively impacted our students social and emotional wellbeing, academic outcomes and deepened racial and economic inequities here in Baltimore,” Scott said.
Home to many of Maryland’s hospitals, the city is uniquely positioned to feel the impact of the record-setting influx of COVID-19 patients statewide.
The number of COVID-19 patients occupying Baltimore hospital beds increased 170% over the past two weeks, with the city reaching its highest ever hospitalization levels, Dzirasa said. As of Jan. 3, hospitals in Baltimore are at 83% capacity for intensive care and 88% capacity for acute care, she said.
“If there’s any good news from the data, it’s that we’re seeing more hospitalizations for those needing acute care compared to earlier in the pandemic when ICU cases were overwhelming area hospitals,” Dzirasa said. “But on the downside, with the spread of the omicron variant, as reported nationwide, Baltimore City is also experiencing increases in pediatric hospitalizations due to COVID-19.”
Additionally, Dzirasa said, the city is seeing “high community transmission,” along with a spike in cases and increased testing positivity.
The city is working with the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins to make more space available at the Lord Baltimore Hotel for those experiencing homelessness and who test positive for the virus, Scott said.
Scott encouraged all city employees who are eligible to telework to do so, while expressing gratitude for those who can’t, such as police officers, firefighters, teachers and public works employees.
The mayor also implored city residents and visitors to adhere to the indoor mask mandate. People are only allowed to remove their face covering in a public indoor setting in Baltimore while eating or drinking.
He said the city would benefit from a statewide mask mandate, which Republican Gov. Larry Hogan this week said would be unenforceable.
Both Scott and Dzirasa cited a degree of complacency for contributing omicron’s surge in the city, acknowledging that Baltimore is densely populated and has high rates of comorbidities.
“People relaxed,” Scott said. “You can’t relax when this is literally a war: Baltimore versus COVID.”