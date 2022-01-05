Baltimore cancels activities at some senior centers due to rising COVID-19 cases

Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a new state-of-emergency in light of the coronavirus crisis, and executive orders establishing new testing sites, calling up the National Guard to staff them and allowing retired and out-of-state medical workers to practice in Maryland. He stopped short, however, of issuing a new mask mandate for the state, or requiring vaccinations in certain settings. Experts said that both could help slow the rapid spread of the virus’s omicron variant.