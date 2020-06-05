Baltimore to ease some coronavirus restrictions Monday, moving into its own Phase 1 of recovery

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced Friday that the city is lifting more coronavirus-related restrictions, allowing barbershops and hair salons, camps, childcare, and outdoor religious services to resume with limitations Monday.
The city’s decision will allow religious institutions to have tented outdoor services for up to 50 people with physical distancing and face coverings. Camps and childcare providers will be allowed to open on a limited basis, and hair salons and barbershops can reopen for appointment-only services.
The Baltimore Farmers Market and Bazaar, under the Jones Falls Expressway, will reopen June 14, Young said.
The city still has more restrictions in place than what is allowed statewide. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that the state was moving into the second phase of his three-phase reopening plan, allowing most businesses deemed nonessential to resume.
While Young, a Democrat, said Baltimore is moving into Phase 1 of recovery, the restrictions outlined in the city’s plan are slightly different than Hogan’s “Maryland Strong Roadmap for Recovery.” For example, limited capacity retail and indoor religious services are still prohibited.
Hogan has given cities and counties the authority to keep stricter measures in place. However, officials in Carroll, Harford, Howard, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties all plan to adopt Hogan’s stage two guidelines, which go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
Young previously lifted restrictions to allow for outdoor dining and curbside pickup for stores.
Young said he’s confident the city is ready to roll back some restrictions after reviewing the city’s coronavirus data with Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa.
The decision on what restrictions to ease “is grounded in data analysis and an abundance of caution to reduce harm” toward the city’s most vulnerable, Dzirasa said.
This article will be updated.