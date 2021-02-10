Baltimore City partners with higher-education institution to address coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, outreach

“Engaging the community to co-design approaches to build trust in vaccination and institutions is an important step forward,” Lois Privor-Dumm, director of Adult Vaccines at International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in a statement. “We can bring knowledge of the vaccine, but the community knows their own context and how best to use that knowledge. It’s not solely about vaccination — it’s about people and how they access information and make decisions.”