‘Love is Blind’-inspired dating during the time of coranavirus program coming to Baltimore

Those who already binged “Love is Blind” on Netflix can soon look forward to a localized version of the popular dating show.
According to its official website, “Baltimore is Blind” is part of a broader series of streamed experiences, based on the Netflix program, called “Your City is Blind." It takes advantage of the current self-quarantining people must already do and, like the Netflix show, matches strangers into video conferencing calls so they can determine compatibility via a speed-dating format.
It works like this: those interested in following can visit yourcityisblind.com and pay $8 to get an e-ticket. They then sign up for a private Facebook group using their ticket number and, once granted, can watch the program when it begins on April 26.
Besides Baltimore, the program has versions for Boston, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago, New York City and Washington D.C. The series’ three creators are based in the last of those cities, where they work in the media, food and hospitality industries.
Beth Cormack, one of Your City is Blind’s co-founders, is a hospitality-focused marketing professional that has run an event series in D.C. and Baltimore called “Pitch a Friend” (“It’s like ‘Shark Tank,' but for single people," she said). After losing much of her business to the COVID-19 pandemic and related closures, she looked to doing something online.
“We’re all stuck in quote-unquote ‘quarantine pods,’ people can’t really date right now,” she said. “That’s kind of the idea I came up with. To be honest, I didn’t know how I was going to pull it off, but then I was like, ‘I’m just going to claim this idea before anyone else does,’ and then I just kind of took it and ran with it."
She noted that the project isn’t officially connected to “Love is Blind" and she hasn’t run into any issues with the streaming giant behind the original show.
“The model in which we do things is different, especially with [how] there’re not actual pods, we’re setting people up on Zoom conference calls," she said.
Cormack added that the founders chose cities that had “young, fun energy” where they also had connections. As for Baltimore, she noted that the city has “so much character” and “a lot of pride."
“The idea that people are kind of rooted there and feel a huge connection to their city and where they’re from, I think is really cool,” she said. “And I think that’ll be great for ‘Baltimore is Blind,’ because they can all have that kind of in common."
Cormack said that the money generated from ticket sales will go towards subsidizing the founders’ own ventures, which lost money due to the pandemic. According to the show’s website, this version has only heterosexual couples, but they’ll look to have LGBTQIA contestants in future versions.