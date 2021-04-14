Baltimore-area housing market sees continued demand, high prices one year into coronavirus pandemic

In March, the region’s median home sales price reached $315,000, a decade high and nearly 20% higher than March 2019, a year before the pandemic, according to data provided by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS, the multiple listing service serving Baltimore. Median means half the 3,647 homes that sold closed for more than $315,000 and half closed for less. The median price also was 5% higher than the median in February.