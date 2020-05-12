Baltimore housing market sees decade-low volume of new listings amid coronavirus, but there are glimmers of hope

Buyers might be further motivated to buy up available listings due to “space lust,” or a craving to invest in more room due to the stay-at-home restrictions. With more workers confined to working from their homes and responsible for caring for their children throughout the day, some families might be seeking immediate accommodations, such as more square footage, more yard space and more distance away from neighbors, said Cindy Ariosa, senior vice president and regional manager of Long & Foster Real Estate.