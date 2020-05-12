Baltimore housing market sees decade-low volume of new listings amid coronavirus, but there are glimmers of hope

Baltimore’s real estate market saw a dramatic dip in new listings throughout April as the coronavirus outbreak continues to keep the state’s economy — and potential sellers and buyers — from functioning as normal.
But new data shows local property buyers have laid claim to much of the available housing inventory, a phenomenon that experts and real estate professionals said gives them confidence the market will rebound quickly once Maryland begins to ease its stay-at-home restrictions.
Baltimore City and Baltimore County as well as Howard, Carroll, Anne Arundel and Harford counties — which constitute the greater Baltimore metropolitan area — each saw declines of more than 35% in new listings in April, according to figures compiled and published Tuesday by Bright MLS.
But each county also saw drops in the median days on the market compared with the same month a year ago, which some said indicates a hunger to resume business as normal among those with steady finances.
“What’s out there is selling, and selling at a good price,” said Chris Finnegan, who leads marketing and communications for Bright MLS, which represents thousands of real estate professionals in the Mid-Atlantic region. “People are just not as apt to put their stuff out there during this window.”
This could be due to potential clients seeking to save money during an unpredictable financial climate as well as low interest among homeowners in interacting with others.
The MLS data shows hikes in the region’s monthly median sales price compared with last year, reaching $300,000, the highest point of the past 10 years. Finnegan attributed this to the limited housing stock available as well as historically low interest rates pushing buyers to capitalize on the moment.
“If you have the means and you know something’s out there, it’s a good time to buy,” he said. “But, because of the complications, there’s just not a lot out there.”
The data also shows an overall reduction in the number of homes under contract — referred to as new pendings. The percent change of closed sales by price range increased in the $400,000 to $499,000, $500,000 to $599,000 and $600,000 to $699,000 brackets, falling in all other ranges above and below those figures.
Lawrence Yun, chief economist and senior vice president of research at the National Association of Realtors, said in a Facebook Live webcast May 6 that home inventory had already been limited before the start of the pandemic. Pent-up demand for supply, he said, likely fuels the buying activity.
“We were in good shape going into the pandemic, but there’s not enough inventory of homes for sale, especially at affordable price points,” he said. “People who have safe employment, they’re looking at these low mortgage rates, and that’s where the movement will occur.”
Yun said internal research shows most sellers — 72% — have kept their listing prices steady since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, more than a third of buyers said they did not expect lower housing prices in the market.
Buyers might be further motivated to buy up available listings due to “space lust,” or a craving to invest in more room due to the stay-at-home restrictions. With more workers confined to working from their homes and responsible for caring for their children throughout the day, some families might be seeking immediate accommodations, such as more square footage, more yard space and more distance away from neighbors, said Cindy Ariosa, senior vice president and regional manager of Long & Foster Real Estate.
“We think it could be a real boom for the first-time homebuyer,” said Ariosa, who also serves on the Bright MLS executive committee and as a board member. “The need for shelter has awakened people to take advantage of the low interest rates.”
She added that industry professionals have been offering virtual and appointment-based home tours and conducting settlements in parking lots to maintain business.
Finnegan said a decrease in the number of median days on the market in jurisdictions such as Carroll, Howard and Harford counties could indicate a shift toward suburban living and away from urban walkability and public amenities.
“We’re hearing that all the time,” he said. “The situation is so connected to the stay-at-home development.”
But to be sure, these housing trends do not fully convey the economic plight of millions of households in the nation, including in Maryland. Nearly one in five workers in the state have filed for unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 outbreak reached Maryland in the beginning of March, a fraction of the nearly 33.5 million individuals who have sought jobless aid in the same time frame.
The future of the housing market may depend heavily on the welfare of these workers, many of whom may not be able to pay rent or cover their mortgage costs until state officials lift the restrictions on the economy, said Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of the Baltimore-based economic consulting firm Sage Policy Group, who also spoke on the Facebook webcast.
Even with Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s temporary halt on evictions and foreclosures, Basu said many banks and landlords will eventually “have to do the capitalist thing” to stay afloat.
“Even absent a government mandate, ultimately a lot of these real estate investment trusts are on the hook for generating returns,” he said. “This pandemic did not respect the preexisting momentum of the economy. COVID-19 won.”
The pandemic has indeed wreaked havoc as economic activity stalls, forcing layoffs, furloughs and bankruptcy filings at local and national businesses as the stock market plummets to record lows. While some have compared the economic shock of this pandemic to that of the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008, Finnegan said the economy, and the housing market, will likely recover in full, and fast.
Latest Coronavirus
“I can easily see the dam bursting and a lot of properties hitting the marketplace,” he said. “People are holding off on buying and selling because this is a unique time. But this is encouraging news that they’ll do that once things improve and stabilize.”