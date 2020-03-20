Baltimore grocers attempt to protect most vulnerable from coronavirus with special hours to mixed results

Several regional grocery chains have designated certain hours as exclusive times for seniors, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems to shop for food and other essentials during the coronavirus outbreak.
Giant Food, Safeway, Dollar General, Target and others seek to limit certain populations’ exposure to crowds as federal and state officials encourage people to practice social distancing as a means of slowing the spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious upper respiratory disease. In Maryland, one Prince George’s County man in his 60s has died from the novel coronavirus, and more than 100 others have tested positive for it.
Though children as young as 5 have caught the virus, the coronavirus appears to pose more of a threat to those over 60 and those with underlying health issues including heart disease, diabetes and lung disease. Social distancing measures designed to safeguard lives and keep the healthcare system afloat have led to the mass closures of schools, retail stores, restaurants and offices as essential services such as banks, pharmacies and food stores remain open.
But while grocers’ special hours, which vary between chains, may be well-intentioned, some shoppers felt no safer or better protected.
“I couldn’t maintain a proper social distance,” said Bonnie Kind, 64, who went to the Giant in Pikesville Friday morning at 6 a.m. in search of fresh produce and meats. She ended up leaving her shopping cart and walking out of the store.
“People were on top of each other and literally pressing against me,” she said. “People in line to check out were all bunched together.”
Kind said Giant staffers were restocking the shelves as shoppers moved carts through the aisles.
“It was poor planning on their part,” she said. “And there were people there who were younger ages. There was no one there enforcing it."
A representative from Giant Food did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a Wednesday announcement, the regional grocer said it would “continue to work on restocking our shelves” and will prepare “to serve to the best of our ability.”
In a previous Baltimore Sun interview, Ira Kress, interim president of Giant Food, said there was no food or supply shortage. Rather, stores just need more time to replenish their supplies, he said, with demand surging over the last two weeks and causing heavy foot traffic and long lines.
“We are reacting to the situation as fast as we can. ... The grocery industry is reacting, and we will be able to ramp up to meet the increased demand of our customers," he said.
Sharon Dow, a Winsdor Mill resident, said while she did not find everything she wanted — she had hoped to snag some cleaning supplies, such as Clorox and Lysol products — she did buy bagels, orange juice and steak.
She said she also felt frustrated about the crowd size, which she had hoped would be smaller.
“The population in the neighborhood tends to be older,” Dow, 68, said. She added while perhaps other stores were less crowded, she could not say the same about Giant.
Bill Matthews, 72, meanwhile, thought the staff handled the situation as best they could. He said while he had hoped to find more meat in stock, he managed to spend more than $100 anyway.
“They’re not going to have everything,” the Randallstown resident said. “But the staff, they were real cool.”
A little before 8 a.m. on Thursday, a steady stream of customers could be seen at the Safeway in Fells Point. The store announced it would be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and those vulnerable to the coronavirus on Tuesdays and Thursdays. While people were still pulling into the parking lot around 8 a.m., there was no frantic rush for groceries.
Younger shoppers could be seen however walking into the Fells Point Safeway at 8 a.m., in spite of the senior- and vulnerable population shopping specific hours.
At least one younger shopper was observed wearing a mask and there were clear attempts inside the store to practice some amount of social distancing.
Eric Welsh, 59, stopped at the Safeway to stock up on a few things, particularly Diet Coke.
As he loaded up his vehicle, he said he was frustrated by the number of younger shoppers. He said that while the shopping experience itself wasn't a hassle, with only a few shelves that needed to be restocked, he wanted to see the policy enforced more.
When asked about whether he felt shopping centers would self-police and try to keep younger adults away, he pointed to another man in the parking lot who appeared younger than him.
"Apparently not," he said.
Calls for comment from Safeway about its early morning shopping policy were not immediately returned Thursday. In a news release, the grocer said it relied on customers to reserve the time for those most at risk in the community.
Baltimore Sun reporter Lorraine Mirabella contributed to this article.