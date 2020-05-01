xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore’s front-line workers to be recognized Friday for sacrifices during coronavirus pandemic

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 30, 2020 9:50 PM
Front-line workers who have been at the center of the coronavirus pandemic in Baltimore will be recognized for their sacrifices.

The Baltimore City Council passed a resolution Monday to recognize Friday as “Charm City Cheers” Day and pay tribute to front-line workers such as medical professionals, truck drivers, teachers, and delivery and grocery store workers.

For two minutes starting at 7 p.m., city residents are encouraged to join Councilwoman Shannon Sneed, the Baltimore City Police and other community members at the corner of the Library Square bus stop and 158 N. Linwood Ave. to recognize front-line workers.

During this time, residents are asked to show their appreciation by cheering, ringing bells, banging pots and honking horns. Residents are reminded to continue practicing social distancing measures while paying tribute.

