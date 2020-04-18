Baltimore leaders announce first coronavirus death of city employee

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Saturday announced the first death of a city employee due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Michael Baptist, a contract services specialist in human resources at the Baltimore Police Department, died Friday evening, according to a city news release. He had been with the department since 1971 as a sworn officer. After retiring as a sergeant, Baptist eventually rejoined the department as a civilian investigator.
“Our hearts are extremely heavy as we all work to process the passing of Mr. Baptist,” Young said in a statement. “On behalf of the residents of Baltimore, I offer sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, and members of the Baltimore Police Department. Mr. Baptist was a dedicated public servant, who decided to spend his well-earned retirement in further service to our City.”
Maryland has confirmed 463 coronavirus-related deaths in the state, with 40 of those in Baltimore City. Baltimore has the fourth most confirmed cases among the state’s 24 jurisdictions, behind Prince George’s, Montgomery and Baltimore counties.
“This is a terrible loss to the BPD, as we have lost a true hero,” Harrison said in a statement. “His commitment to the citizens of Baltimore, which spanned over four decades, will never be forgotten. Mr. Baptist will be greatly missed by his work family here at BPD, and we send our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."