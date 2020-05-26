Baltimore to begin allowing curbside pickup at retail stores, Mayor Young announces

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young on Tuesday announced plans to allow stores to open up for curbside pickup, though salons, gyms and barbershops will remain closed in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“After consulting with our health professionals, we believe that this first-step of re-opening can be done carefully and safely," Young said.
Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, businesses can apply with the city to get a temporary Retail Pick Up/Drop Off zone designation. These zones will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Outside exercise classes of fewer than 10 people can also resume, Young said.
Young has kept the city under a stay-at-home order even after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the statewide restriction two weeks ago, and allowed manufacturing, retail, haircuts and worship services to resume with some limitations. The Republican governor gave local jurisdictions flexibility in how they proceeded.
Leaders in Baltimore, along with Prince George’s County and Montgomery County, said they remain too heavily impacted by the coronavirus to move ahead with Hogan’s full reopening plan.
Baltimore is nearing 5,000 confirmed cases and more than 220 people have died of COVID-19. Young says the state has not provided enough testing resources for him to consider lifting all restrictions.
But Young’s announcement Tuesday signaled a step forward. The city’s positivity rate for COVID-19 testing has dropped below 20%, though the city is aiming for a rate below 10% to consider broader reopening measures.
In Baltimore County, retail stores recently reopened for in-store business, but can only allow 10 people, including staff, inside at one time.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Tuesday that he will allow retailers, barbers and hair salons to operate at 50% capacity, and religious institutions will be permitted to hold outdoor services with up to 250 people, starting Friday.