Baltimore fared better than most similar places on COVID metrics, Hopkins report finds

Baltimore fared better than most similar places during the coronavirus pandemic in avoiding sickness and death and in achieving high levels of vaccine coverage, a new study by public health researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found.
The report, released Thursday, compared the city with more than 300 counties with similar sociodemographic makeup.
Authored by research associate Kyu Han Lee and assistant professor Melissa Marx, the report shows that Baltimore ranked in the 81st percentile in the COVID-19 incidence rate and in the 73rd percentile in the mortality rate. Its case-fatality ratio, or the number of infected people who died, ranked in the 56th percentile.
With vaccinations, Baltimore scored in the 97th percentile, with more than 60% of its population over 12 at least partially immunized, according to the study.
In total, 326 counties were analyzed, with the researchers focusing on jurisdictions deemed as “semi-urban” and having “mid/low socioeconomic status.” They also grouped the counties together based on factors including health insurance status, educational attainment, age, marital status, employment status and race and ethnicity.
In a city mired with myriad public health challenges, the report highlights the city’s strong systems, said Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, Baltimore’s health commissioner, in a Thursday statement.
“The City’s COVID-19 response efforts have always been collective and collaborative, involving multiple partners and stakeholders across the City,” Dzirasa said. “This comparative analysis shows what we can do as a City when working together towards the common goal of protecting the health of all residents.”
This article will be updated.