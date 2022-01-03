Several Baltimore County schools to go virtual this week due to COVID; snow closure will delay move

Amid a statewide rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations — and a growing testing positivity rate — several Baltimore County schools will move their lessons online during the first week of January. This move will be delayed by at least a day with schools being closed Monday because the forecast of snow.
Here is a list of Baltimore County schools set to move to virtual learning for a week:
- Carroll Manor Elementary School
- Chapel Hill Elementary School
- Deer Park Middle Magnet School
- Dundalk High School
- Edgemere Elementary School (preschool program only)
- Fullerton Elementary School
- Lansdowne High School
- Logan Elementary School (prekindergarten only)
- Lyons Mills Elementary School (grade 5 only)
- Parkville High School
- Randallstown High School
- Ridge Ruxton School
- Sandalwood Elementary School
- Scotts Branch Elementary School
- Stemmers Run Middle School (grade 6 only)
- Woodholme Elementary School
- Woodlawn High School
In a Sunday bulletin, Baltimore County Public Schools said it considered the numbers of staff members and students testing positive as well as the number of those quarantining due to possible COVID-19 exposures. School officials also took into account staff vacancies, according to the bulletin.
Infections in the state have reached record-breaking totals over the last month, with the spread of the omicron variant, which researchers and scientists believe to be more contagious than previous strains. The once-dominant delta variant also continues to spread, accounting for more than 40% of all cases nationally, according to the latest genomic sequencing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State health officials recorded 2,550 hospitalizations Sunday and added 10,811 more cases to the tally, according to the latest figures. The test positivity rate has exceeded 26%, a number not seen since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, when tests were nearly impossible to find.
The World Health Organization and others cite 5% as the threshold for when community transmission becomes widespread.
Several Maryland hospitals have activated crisis-mode standards in recent days, including Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore. Hospital executives and state officials said the emergency departments have become overrun with patients experiencing COVID-19, flu and other respiratory viruses, as well as people seeking confirmatory coronavirus tests.
The debate over keeping children in school has been fraught over the last two years, with parents, labor unions, school boards and parent-teacher associations and even opposing political parties often split. But after reporting widespread evidence of learning loss and mental health damage, as well as the lowered risks that COVID-19 poses toward most children, the divides narrowed, with public health experts joining the calls for in-person learning when possible.
Federal guidance from the CDC and others urges a “layered” approach for schools teaching in-person, which includes air filtration, masking, vaccinations of students, faculty and staff members and social distancing.
This article may be updated.