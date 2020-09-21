Baltimore County to further ease indoor dining restrictions, following state guidelines

Baltimore County will follow Gov. Larry Hogan’s Friday order that allowed restaurants in the state to expand indoor dining capacity from 50% to 75%, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Monday.
The move will require “appropriate distancing" and takes effect Monday at 5 p.m., according to a news release. Businesses flouting face-covering or distancing mandates will “be held accountable,” Olszewski said in the release.
“This dangerous disease is still with us and we must continue to follow public health guidance,” Olszewski said in the release. “We know that COVID-19 spreads more easily indoors than outdoors, so as we move forward today, we continue to urge residents to prioritize less risky activities in their support of restaurants, such as carry-out and outdoor dining.”
The county cited its 2.3% testing positivity rate in the release Monday, which is below the state’s seven-day testing positivity rate of 2.75%, a new low since March. When Hogan made the announcement Friday afternoon to expand the state’s indoor dining capacity, he did not cite any public health metrics, but mentioned the state’s first-ever “Restaurant Week,” which began Friday. Asked for his reasoning, Hogan’s spokesperson Mike Ricci cited declining hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions.
The move came just over a week after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study that found adults who tested positive for the virus were twice as likely to have dined at a restaurant in the past two weeks, as compared to those who tested negative.
Not all Baltimore area jurisdictions have followed Hogan’s order.
Baltimore City, which opened indoor dining to half capacity Sept. 8 and has opened more slowly than the state, said it would not go forward with expanding indoor dining capacity, saying it didn’t have enough data to do so “responsibly.”
Chris Trumbauer, a senior advisor to Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, also told The Baltimore Sun the county won’t expand indoor dining on Friday.
Harford and Howard counties have moved to expand indoor dining.