Baltimore County Health Director Gregory Branch tests positive for COVID-19

Baltimore County health director Gregory Wm. Branch, who has led the county’s fight against coronavirus, has tested positive for the illness, officials said Thursday.
Branch was tested at a county clinic after he recently experienced a mild cough and throat irritation that affected his speech, county spokesman Sean Naron said Thursday.
Branch “experienced a minor voice loss,” Naron said, but the doctor is “doing well” and working from home during his self-isolation, Naron said.
“He’s in good spirits and he continues to participate in day-to-day county business,” Naron said.
Branch said in a statement Thursday that he does not know exactly how he contracted the virus, but he called his diagnosis “a stark reminder of how contagious COVID-19 can be.”
“I will continue to rest and recuperate at home, but would like to use this opportunity to remind everyone that this disease is still very much with us and that we are all susceptible. We must take every precaution to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe,” Branch said in a statement.
Baltimore County is one of the hardest-hit regions in Maryland during the pandemic, trailing behind Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. State health officials reported Thursday that Baltimore County has recorded 11,615 cases and 523 deaths from the virus.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, said in a statement that the county is praying for Branch’s “full and quick recovery.”
“All of us in Baltimore County are praying for a full and quick recovery for Dr. Branch after learning he has tested positive for COVID,” Olszewski said in a statement. “From the beginning, he has been bravely leading the County’s response to the crisis and I am grateful for his ongoing service. As Dr. Branch has said, this is another stark reminder that we are all at risk and must take every precaution to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”
