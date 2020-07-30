Baltimore County Health Director Gregory Branch tests positive for COVID-19

“All of us in Baltimore County are praying for a full and quick recovery for Dr. Branch after learning he has tested positive for COVID,” Olszewski said in a statement. “From the beginning, he has been bravely leading the County’s response to the crisis and I am grateful for his ongoing service. As Dr. Branch has said, this is another stark reminder that we are all at risk and must take every precaution to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”