Baltimore County will add meal pickup sites for residents over 60 years old

Baltimore County will be providing boxes of food to residents age 60 and older at three senior center locations beginning next week.
Starting Tuesday, boxes will be distributed by appointment only from 10 a.m. to noon at both the Liberty Senior Center, located at 3525 Resource Drive in Randallstown, and the Parkville Senior Center, located at 8601 Harford Road in Parkville. The Ateaze Senior Center at 7401 Holabird Avenue in Dundalk will provide boxes beginning May 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Baltimore County residents should call 410-887-2040 to schedule their pick-up date, time and location, according to a county news release. During the appointment, residents will be asked to show proof of age through their Baltimore County Department of Aging senior center membership card or other identification. Anyone unable to travel to these locations should contact Maryland Access Point at 410-887-2594 to discuss other food options with the staff.
State health department data shows older people remain most at risk for coronavirus infection. More than 80% of Marylanders who have died from COVID-19 are over 60.
Department director Laura D. Riley said in a released statement that more than 600 senior citizens relied on the county’s food programs each day before the pandemic.
The expanded program will be supported by $590,000 in funding provided through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act to specifically target individuals age 60 and older. Under this new program, each box of food will include three meals and a snack for six days. The Department of Aging plans to continue to provide meals through the end of June, or until the senior centers reopen to the public.
Since March 16, the Department of Aging has served more than 8,300 meals for seniors — a 33% increase in the number of pre-pandemic participants, according to the county. Additionally, the county and Meals on Wheels are providing meals or grocery box deliveries for nearly 200 senior citizens.