7 members of Baltimore County Fire Department are in isolation due to the coronavirus

Seven members of the Baltimore County Fire Department are in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, Lt. Travis Francis confirmed Sunday.
The first responders who have tested positive for COVID-19 are “seven out of over 1,000” workers, Francis said.
The Baltimore County Fire Department announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 27, with a member of the department’s support services testing positive for the respiratory illness. The Baltimore County Health Department conducted contact tracing to see whether anyone had been in close proximity to the infected individual.
Asked what safety measures the fire department was undertaking, including whether the Baltimore County Health Department was continuing to conduct contact tracing for the fire department’s latest developments, Francis on Sunday referred to the fire department’s website, which has posted updates to its operations since the spread of the novel coronavirus. The measures include not allowing family members to ride with patients in medic units and ambulances to local hospitals.
The Baltimore County Fire Department is also working with the state Department of Health to follow health guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing work areas and equipment. Other steps include the use of appropriate personal protective equipment and daily “healthy check-ins” for all employees to ensure anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is sent home.
Francis said two members were preparing to return to work but did not specify their return date.