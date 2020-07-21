Baltimore County to require face coverings in all indoor public spaces beginning Thursday

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Tuesday that the county will soon require all those aged 2 or older to wear face coverings at all indoor public spaces to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The order will go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday,
“If we want to keep businesses open, if we want to get our kids back in the classroom this fall … we have to stop the spread of this virus in this community,” Olszewski said.
“This isn’t about politics. It’s about public health. It’s about saving lives.”
Olszewski said the county mandate differs from Maryland’s in that it requires masks and similar face coverings in indoor recreational spaces and places of worship.
Olszewski also asked Gov. Larry Hogan to limit dining statewide to outdoor, delivery and carryout options. Olszewski said he would not enforce such a directive in Baltimore County alone because of concerns of how it would impact businesses in the county. He also noted such an order wouldn’t mean much if surrounding counties still allowed indoor dining.
“Indoor dining is not currently safe,” Olszewski said.
This article will be updated.