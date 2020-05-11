Olszewski expects deeper coronavirus-related impact in revised Baltimore County budget forecast

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. is expecting county revenues to fall short of projections over the next 14 months, telling county councilmembers the coronavirus-related shutdowns will have a bigger impact than the administration originally budgeted.
In a letter sent to the Baltimore County Council Monday, county budget director Ed Blades said the administration anticipates revenues will fall $69.3 million short of projections in the budget year beginning July 1, as income taxes, real estate taxes and other revenue sources decline during the pandemic. Adding to the problem, Blades said they are also expecting an additional revenue reduction of $63.2 million in the current budget year. In total, Olszewski’s administration is planning for county revenues to miss projections by more than $172 million between now and June 2021.
The new forecast comes a week before the County Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget for fiscal 2021. Olszewski said a month ago the pandemic would cost the county $40 million in revenue, but at that time the Democrat said their expectations will be adjusted as they get a better understanding “of the depth of the crisis.”
“One month later the situation is still evolving and our office is prepared to respond as needed,” Blades wrote. “The impacts of the virus will not be limited to the upcoming fiscal year alone.”
With schools closed and many businesses shut down, Blades said they are anticipating “a deep reduction” of 22% in income tax withholdings for tax year 2020. As a result, the county is “building in assumptions” of 0% personal income growth through the end of tax year 2021.
The county’s transfer and recordation taxes are also forecasted to be down by 77% for the remainder of fiscal 2020, Blades said. Investment income is forecasted to be down 26% from budgeted levels, however, Blades said the upcoming fiscal year projection “slashes expectations even further” to an anticipated 95% reduction from its former $10.5 million budget.
Motel and hotel tax revenue is projected to drop by 70% for the remainder of the fiscal year, but Blades said they’re preparing for “an anticipated recovery” for fiscal 2021. Admissions and amusement tax revenues will also be affected in each fiscal year, he said.
In total, Blades said their new recommendations for fiscal year 2021 represents only a 0.25% increase over fiscal year 2020 revenue.
Last month, Baltimore County Councilman Tom Quirk said county economic assumptions have “collapsed.” He said analysts now expect revenues to fall $270 million short of projections by the end of the budget year beginning July 1. Quirk has recommended the county consider eliminating plans to give workers a cost-of-living and other pay increases, plans to fund schools above state requirements and plans to pay for new construction projects.
The County Council is scheduled to vote on the budget on May 21. Details for the full budget are available on the county government’s website.
This story will be updated.