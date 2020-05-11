Olszewski expects deeper coronavirus-related impact in revised Baltimore County budget forecast

In a letter sent to the Baltimore County Council Monday, county budget director Ed Blades said the administration anticipates revenues will fall $69.3 million short of projections in the budget year beginning July 1, as income taxes, real estate taxes and other revenue sources decline during the pandemic. Adding to the problem, Blades said they are also expecting an additional revenue reduction of $63.2 million in the current budget year. In total, Olszewski’s administration is planning for county revenues to miss projections by more than $172 million between now and June 2021.