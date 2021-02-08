Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott asks Johnson & Johnson to sell COVID vaccines directly to city

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is asking vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson to sell 300,000 doses of its coronavirus vaccine directly to the city, circumventing the federal distribution system.
In a letter sent to the company’s CEO Monday, Scott proposed a partnership between the city and the vaccination supplier to speed up the city’s vaccination process for its more than 600,000 residents. Such a partnership, in which Baltimore would pay the manufacturer an undisclosed sum, would also require federal approval, Scott noted in his letter.
“As such, I will request that the federal government make an exception for Johnson & Johnson to sell doses directly to the City of Baltimore,” Scott wrote. Currently, the federal government has first right of purchase for coronavirus vaccines.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has not yet been approved for use, although the company has submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization. The single-dose vaccine would be the first of its kind — the other two vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna require two doses — but Johnson & Johnson product has also proven less effective than the vaccines already in use.
In his letter, Scott lamented that the city’s vaccination effort has been hampered by limited supply, a complaint also made by leaders across the country. To date, Baltimore 44,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered in Baltimore, Scott said through a combination of the city’s health department and local hospitals.
“Unfortunately, due to the prioritization dictated to us by the state and the extraordinarily low supply provided to the City, only 3.4% of the city’s Black residents have received their first dose of the vaccine — that is unacceptable,” Scott wrote. “Of those doses that have been delivered by healthcare providers in Baltimore, less than 20% have been distributed to the City’s Health Department, giving the City very limited ability to improve these disparities.”
As part of his proposal, Scott said he would create a vaccine distribution task force to create a more equitable model for distribution.
“Inequity in vaccine distribution is a national disgrace,” Scott wrote. “I believe that, combined, the City of Baltimore and Johnson & Johnson can dismantle this challenge and create a national model for equitable vaccine distribution.”
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is being produced locally at Emergent BioSolutions in Gaithersburg, as well as an East Baltimore factory near Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.