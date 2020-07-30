Baltimore officials see ‘alarming trends’ in city’s COVID-19 positivity rate

Amid an “alarming” increase in the rate of coronavirus infections in Baltimore, the city’s health commissioner urged people to heed the tighter restrictions the city has put in place to reduce the spread of the disease.
“This disease is real and it’s dangerous to believe that you are immune or untouchable as it relates to COVID,” Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said Thursday at a news conference with Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young.
With the city’s positivity rate on the raise, the mayor and health commissioner last week banned indoor dining at bars and restaurants and ordered everyone older than 5 to wear a face mask in all indoor public spaces. Masks are to be worn outdoors, as well, in situations where social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible.
“If you are outside of your home, keep a face covering somewhere on you at all times,” Dzirasa said Thursday. “If you’re close enough to say hello to someone else while you’re out, you should wear a face covering.”
Dzirasa said the city’s positive test rate has continued to increase since last week at a rate above what officials would expect to be the result of increased COVID-19 testing. Calling the situation an “alarming trend,” Dzirasa said Baltimore’s seven-day average of new cases was 137 as of Wednesday. At the previous peak in May, it was 124. On July 24, the seven-day average for new cases per day was 126. In comparison, on July 5, it was 67.
Dzirasa also noted that as of Tuesday, Baltimore’s positivity rate was 6.2%, while it was 5.1% on July 5. She said the state’s positivity rate has remained steady at 4.8%, while the city’s is increasing.
“These are all significant increases that are not merely due to an increase in testing,” she said.
She said that vast majority of people in Baltimore are heeding pleas to continue to practice social distancing and wear face coverings, but the data indicates that not enough people are doing so.
Young and Dzirasa said the both continue to receive numerous questions from the public about how they can get around the face-covering order for city residents and businesses.
“I keep seeing people complain about masks and ask for exceptions to be made,” Young said. “Let me be clear: coronavirus is not making exceptions.”
This article will be updated.