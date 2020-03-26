Baltimore Museum of Industry to transform parking lot into coronavirus testing site in MedStar Health partnership

The Baltimore Museum of Industry announced Wednesday that its parking lot will be turned into a coronavirus testing site.
The museum’s executive director, Anita Kassof, notified members in an email that its “ample” parking lot will be used in partnership with MedStar Health to administer COVID-19 tests in the tents.
“It’s certainly not how we envisioned this spring, a time when the parking lot is typically chock full of yellow school buses, but these are not ordinary times and we are grateful to be able to help our neighbors and local health providers,” Kassof said in the email.
The museum is scheduled to be closed through at least April 12 as it promotes social distancing and abides by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s mandate to prohibit groups of more than 10 people to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Not just anybody can show up to get a COVID-19 test, MedStar Health officials said. Patients must be prescreened through MedStar’s eVisit platform or by a primary care provider and fit the criteria for coronavirus.
Coronavirus symptoms include a dry cough, fever, aches and pains, and fatigue. People may also develop difficulty breathing.
The testing tent will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is one of 14 MedStar coronavirus test sites across the Baltimore and Washington D.C. region, officials said.