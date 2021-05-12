Baltimore to lift COVID capacity restrictions on restaurants, other businesses

Baltimore will lift its coronavirus restrictions on restaurants and numerous other facilities, bringing the city closer to being in line with much of the rest of the state, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday.
Beginning Monday, capacity restrictions will be lifted at all establishments except events at convention and banquet facilities; indoor venues, such as movie theaters or places that have live performances or sporting events, and outdoor venues, Scott said. Those venues will be limited to 50% of capacity.
Until now, Baltimore has maintained some of the strictest limitations in Maryland, despite a statewide loosening of restrictions Republican Gov. Larry Hogan enacted in early March. Hogan ended capacity limits at restaurants and allowed large indoors and outdoor venues to allow up to 50% of their capacity.
But the Scott administration has continued to require city restaurants to operate at 50% capacity for indoor dining and 75% capacity outdoors. Houses of worship, stores, indoor and outdoor recreation sites, gyms and casinos have been allowed to operate at half capacity.
The latest order will lift restrictions on gatherings, Scott said. Patrons inside restaurants will still be required to be seated, but standing patrons can be served outdoors, he said.
The Baltimore Orioles have voluntarily restricted attendance at Oriole Park at Camden Yards to 25% of capacity since the Orioles’ season began in April. The team has no plans to expand capacity, city officials said, although the new order would allow the stadium to expand to 50%.
City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa credited the city’s increasing vaccination rate Wednesday for the decision to lift restrictions. She continued to encourage residents, including city youth, to get vaccinated. As of Wednesday, nearly 32% of residents were fully vaccinated.
While Baltimore has maintained stricter limitations during much of the pandemic than the state at large, Scott followed the governor’s lead last month when he announced that masks would no longer be required in most outdoor settings. Face coverings are still required in Maryland at “large ticketed venues” that are outdoors, such as stadiums, as well as at indoor businesses and on transit.
As of this week, the state’s COVID testing positivity rate dropped to its lowest level since last fall, as have other metrics state officials use to track the pandemic. On Wednesday, the seven-day average testing positivity rate was 2.74%, the lowest it’s been since Sept. 29.
In Baltimore, the seven-day average testing positivity rate was 2.8% as of Wednesday. The daily case count was 45% lower than four weeks ago and the number of deaths was 6% lower.
Scott’s latest decision means Baltimore will no longer be among the few jurisdictions in the state that have defied Hogan’s call to fully open businesses. Prince George’s County still restricts dining to 50% capacity indoors and outdoors. Indoor dining in Montgomery County remains at 50% capacity, although outdoor dining is not restricted there.