Baltimore to end one-hour time limit on city dining

The city’s one-hour time limit on dining has been in place since Scott allowed restaurants to reopen to dining four weeks ago. Some health experts and restaurant goers questioned whether the policy actually made dining safer or simply created a hassle for restaurants. Others felt the limits represented a compromise for restaurants eager to reopen. Sign-in sheets quickly appeared at the doors of restaurants across the city to track patrons’ stays. Restaurants need to continue using the sign-in sheets, Scott said.