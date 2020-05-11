Here are the 8 ZIP codes in the Baltimore region with the most coronavirus cases

Maryland health officials continue to release more data about the coronavirus outbreak in the state, showing high concentrations of cases in some areas of the Baltimore metro region.
While Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to lead the state in COVID-19 cases, accounting for nearly half of the state’s confirmed coronavirus diagnoses and deaths, several parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore County have also seen a high number of cases.
Here’s a look at the eight ZIP codes in the Baltimore metro region with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases.
The demographic and economic breakdowns are provided by censusreporter.org.
21224
This ZIP code, in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, is home to popular residential communities such as Canton and Highlandtown. There are 483 positive coronavirus cases; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 10.034.
Neighborhoods/towns: Canton, Highlandtown, Bayview, O’Donnell Heights, Point Breeze, Harbor, Dundalk
Median age: 33.1
Racial breakdown: 57% white, 19% Hispanic, 16% black, 3% Asian, 3% two or more races
Median household income: $69,615
21215
This ZIP code, in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, is home to Sinai Hospital and Pimlico Race Course, the site of the Preakness. There are 470 reported coronavirus cases here; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 8.041.
Neighborhoods: Burlith-Leighton, Park Circle, Ashburton, Callaway-Garrison, Dolfield, Greenspring, Central Park Heights, Levindale, West Arlington, Arlington, Woodmere, Pimlico, Fallstaff, Cross Country
Median age: 42.8
Racial breakdown: 80% black, 15% white, 2% Hispanic, 1% two or more races
Median household income: $37,517
21228
This ZIP code, in Baltimore County, has 383 confirmed cases of the coronavirus; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 7.957.
Neighborhoods/towns: Catonsville, Woodlawn
Median age: 43.7
Racial breakdown: 61% white, 20% black, 11% Asian, 6% Hispanic, 2% two or more races, 1% Native American
Median household income: $84,257
21207
This ZIP code, in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, is on the western border of the city and includes Lochearn and Gwynn Oak in Baltimore County. There are 312 positive coronavirus cases; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 6.542.
Neighborhoods/towns: Lochearn, Woodlawn, Baltimore, Milford Mill, Gwynn Oak
Median age: 42.4
Racial breakdown: 83% black, 9% white, 3% Hispanic, 2% two or more races, 2% Asian
Median household income: $56,719
21229
This ZIP code, in Baltimore County and Baltimore City, has 309 confirmed cases of the coronavirus; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 6.486.
Neighborhoods/towns: Baltimore, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Arbutus
Median age: 35.3
Racial breakdown: 75% black, 16% white, 3% Asian, 3% two races or more, 2% Hispanic
Median household income: $47,131
21133
This ZIP code is in Baltimore County. There are 304 confirmed coronavirus cases; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 9.357. A health care provider and patient tested positive for COVID-19 at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown.
Neighborhoods/towns: Randallstown, Holbrook, Harrisonville, Wildwoods
Median age: 40.4
Racial breakdown: 81% black, 12% white, 3% Hispanic, 3% two or more races, 2% Asian
Median household income: $80,855
21234
This ZIP code, in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, is home to Double Rock Park. There are 304 confirmed coronavirus cases here; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 4.409. A Parkville nursing home had several residents and staff members test positive for COVID-19.
Neighborhoods/towns: Parkville, Carney, Perry Hall, Parktowne, Oakleigh Manor, Joppa Heights, Woodring, Rollins View Green, Ridge Grove, Hillendale, Parkside Heights, Harford Park, Hillendale Farms, Perring Village, Kings Ridge, Woodcroft, Glenside Park, Coventry, Joppa Heights, Harford Hills, Cloverfield Manor, North Wind Farms, Revere Park, Village of Vanderway, Knoll Acres, Loch Raven, Harrington Manor, Doncaster Village, Satyr Hill Estates
Median age: 40
Racial breakdown: 61% white, 28% black, 5% Asian, 4% Hispanic
Median household income: $64,510
21117
This ZIP code is in Baltimore County. There are 276 positive coronavirus; the concentration of cases per 1,000 people is 4.704.
Neighborhoods/towns: Owings Mills, Garrison
Median age: 36.5
Racial breakdown: 44% black, 37% white, 8% Hispanic, 7% Asian
Latest Coronavirus
Median household income: $83,392