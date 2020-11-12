Baltimore health commissioner concerned about rising hospitalizations amid city cases spiking 159% in four weeks

With rising hospitalizations concerning Baltimore’s health commissioner, the city has seen confirmed COVID-19 cases more than double in the past four weeks, according to the latest data from the health department.
The city’s seven-day average of daily new cases went up 159% during that period, officials said.
Baltimore City health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said Thursday at a live video event that she was concerned that city hospitals have been taking in more COVID-19 patients.
“We’re seeing this steady increase of more individuals in the hospital because of COVID,” she said. “The concern always is that there tends to be a few days lag once we start to see this big surge [of new cases]. It may be a little while before we start to see individuals in the ICU.”
On Oct. 2, just 3% of the city’s available acute and intensive care hospital beds were being used , whereas those figures have jumped to 8% as of Wednesday, according to the health department’s data. Eighty-nine percent of ICU beds and 92% of acute care beds were being used for patients with all types of ailments, as of Wednesday.
As Maryland has seen a surge in cases and hospitalizations as of late, the city has recorded the second-most cases per capita in the past two weeks among jurisdictions in the state, behind only Allegany County.
The city also has the second-highest seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people in the state at 31.56, well above the statewide average of 22.82 as of Wednesday. The city is experiencing widespread community and asymptomatic transmission, Dzirasa said.
The city has announced it is tightening virus restrictions, moving to close restaurants early, reduce indoor and outdoor facility capacity and shut down bars that don’t serve food.
"We went the route of reducing the capacity of most indoor spaces to allow for more adequate social distancing,” Dzirasa said.
Ahead of the cooler fall and winter months, in which research has suggested the virus could spread more easily, the city is exceeding testing goals, Dzirasa added, saying Baltimore has seen a rapid expansion of testing capacity.
“The system recognized that there will be this increased demand and is responding accordingly,” she said.
Ahead of the holiday season, the city’s health department is not encouraging residents to have “large family gatherings” due to the virus, especially if family members are traveling from virus hotspots or if there are family members at high risk. Gatherings with those living in one’s household are considered to be the safest, Dzirasa said.
If gatherings with people living outside of one’s immediate household do happen, outdoor ones are safer than indoor ones, Dzirasa said. She also discouraged buffet-style meals at such gatherings.
Latest Coronavirus
The city’s new health rules limit in-home gatherings to 10 people.