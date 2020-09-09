Extra unemployment benefits heading soon to thousands of desperate Marylanders

An estimated 300,000 unemployed Marylanders will begin receiving an extra $300 a week in long-awaited benefit within a week, state officials announced Wednesday night.
The benefits come 1½ months after a previous supplemental benefit of $600 a month expired, leaving many increasingly desperate to pay their rent and other bills as the coronavirus pandemic continued and their employers remained closed or only partially reopened.
Labor officials said Maryland has now been authorized to pay the benefits retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1, and for six weeks after that.
To be eligible, you have to already have been receiving at least $100 a week in unemployment during that time period. On Friday, claimants will be asked on Maryland’s online unemployment insurance system, the Beacon One-Stop, to certify that they lost work because of the pandemic.
Having completed that, those eligible should receive a payment in one or two days, according to state labor officials.
Recipients will get a lump sum representing $300 a week for as many of the weeks that they were eligible, up to six weeks or $1,800. Maryland initially received a $431 million federal grant to pay the benefits, but that has since been increased to $718 million.
For I’tavia Carter, 28, of Baltimore, the money arrives just in time. After losing the original $600 supplement at the end of July, she’s been living on $176 a week in regular unemployment. She was able to pay her August rent but not September’s.
Now, with a benefit check likely to arrive shortly, Carter plans to head straight to the rental office of her Northeast Baltimore apartment complex.
“As soon as I get it," she said, “I’ll just give it to them."
It’ll be a relief for Carter, who had worked two jobs before the pandemic, and has been fearing eviction while waiting for the supplemental unemployment to resume.
“I couldn’t sleep because I didn’t want to wake up and see a note on my door,” she said.
Those who receive at least $100 a week in unemployment benefits qualify for the new extra payment. Claimants will be asked on the state’s unemployment insurance website, Beacon One-Stop, to certify that they have lost jobs or hours of work due to the pandemic.
Even with the new benefits, the worries of unemployed Americans aren’t over.
When the original $600 a week unemployment supplement expired at the end of July, Congress couldn’t agree on extending it or at what level. The House wanted to continue it at the same level; the Senate wanted to reduce it to $200. Lawmakers left on summer break without a deal. They have since returned, but remain in a partisan impasse over additional coronavirus aid.
In early August, President Donald Trump ordered a $400-a-week unemployment benefit, with states paying $100 of it. But after many states balked, saying their depleted budgets couldn’t accommodate that, they were given the option of counting the benefits they were already paying as their share. As a result, anyone in a state that took that option who receives less than $100 in unemployment will not qualify for the extra $300.
All but a few states opted to pay at the $300-a-week level rather than commit their own funds to provide $400. The supplement is intended as a temporary, stopgap measure while awaiting congressional action.
Maryland officials also announced on Thursday that they are updating the Beacon unemployment insurance system. It will be down from Wednesday, September 16 at 5 p.m. to Sunday, September 20 at 12:01 a.m. for the update. State officials promise new features, giving claimants the ability to file appeals and respond to questions.
Beacon has frustrated many since it debuted in April, with users reporting long waits for claims to be processed and benefits to start arriving, and then jammed phone lines and unanswered emails when they sought assistance.
State officials say the system is working more smoothly now, with about 4% of claims remaining backlogged and awaiting a decision.
But on Facebook and other social media, and in calls to their state and federal legislators, many unemployed Marylanders say they continue to have problems accessing benefits. The continuing complaints prompted U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and other members of Maryland’s congressional delegation to write a letter to Tiffany Robinson, the state labor secretary, saying those who have waited months for payments should get priority when the extra $300 a week becomes available.
The department responded by saying officials are working around the clock and “manually” reviewing claims to make sure they’re not fraudulent.
Robert A. Moffitt, an economics professor at the Johns Hopkins University, said not knowing if additional benefits will be approved will be difficult for people who also don’t know how long they’ll remain unemployed.
“The cut from $600 to $300 is certainly going to hurt some people,” he said. “But even if it’s only going to be $300, if Congress were to commit to that and say we’re going to extend that for as long as it takes, then people could plan their expenses in a more rational way.”
Those who favored reducing the amount have cited a study that found with the extra $600 two-thirds of recipients made more on unemployment than their regular income, providing a disincentive to return to work. Without a supplement, most people receive from 40% to 60% of their previous salaries, Moffitt said.
At this point, he said, there simply aren’t enough jobs to return to and unemployment is likely to remain high “until we get the pandemic under control.
“If people are afraid to go out, if nobody flies on airplanes,” Moffitt said, “there are going to be limits on the number of jobs that come back.”