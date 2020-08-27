Maryland reports 577 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, six more deaths

Maryland has confirmed 577 new cases of the coronavirus and six more deaths.
Thursday’s additions bring the state’s total to 106,063 cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus. In total, 3,580 people have died due to the disease or complications from it since officials began tracking the virus in March.
As of Thursday, 412 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate is at 3.3%.
This article will be updated.