Baltimore’s Artscape 2021 canceled due to COVID, organizers announce

Artscape, the popular Baltimore summertime art and music festival, will not be held for the second straight summer due to ongoing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, organizers announced Friday.
The Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, which hosts the annual festival, included the cancellation in its Summer 2021 calendar. Canceling the 300,000-attendee festival in Midtown and Station North was a COVID-19 measure, the arts council said, advising that “avoiding large public gatherings will help to ensure the health and safety of residents and visitors.”
“We are disappointed to cancel Artscape again this year, but the health and safety of Baltimore citizens is our primary concern,” said Donna Drew Sawyer, CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. “We look forward to celebrating together as a city next summer once it is safe to do so.”
No decision has been made regarding whether the city will host its usual festivities for the Fourth of July, which typically features live music and fireworks in the Inner Harbor downtown.
“Guided by the City’s Health Department, BOPA will continue to monitor the COVID impact on Baltimore’s 4th of July Celebration and the Picnic at the Top of the World Observation Level and, in conjunction with the Mayor’s office, make an announcement closer to the event,” BOPA said.
Traditional citywide celebrations are expected to return in the summer of 2022. Until then, BOPA said, “Artscape fans and the Baltimore community can still experience some of the art, food, and festival atmosphere of Artscape every Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon at the Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar under the Jones Falls Expressway.”
While the festival is canceled, one element isn’t. An in-person finalists’ exhibition for the Janet & Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize will take place at the Walters Art Museum from Thursday, May 27, through Sunday, July 18.
The prize comes with a $25,000 fellowship “to assist in furthering the career of a visual artist or visual artist collaborators living and working in the Greater Baltimore region.” This year’s finalists are: Hoesy Corona, Tsedaye Makonnen, Jonathan Monaghan, Lavar Munroe and Hae Won Sohn.