Maryland reports 925 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 19 new deaths

Maryland health officials reported 925 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 more deaths Tuesday.
State officials have now reported a total of 437,584 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since March 2020. In addition, 8,406 people have now died due to the disease or complications from it.
Currently, 1,282 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, according to the Maryland Department of Health. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate is now at 5.4%.
This story will be updated.