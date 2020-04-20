Maryland’s confirmed coronavirus cases increase by 854, halting two days of decreasing figures

Maryland officials said Monday the state has confirmed 854 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, ending a brief downward trend in the number of new daily cases.
Kata Hall, spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote on Twitter that the state now has at least 13,684 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Sunday.
The state is also reporting 34 more people have died or probably died due to the disease since Saturday, bringing the death count up to 582 people.
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to lead the state in coronavirus cases, with 3,583 and 2,647 cases, respectively.
Of the zip codes with the highest coronavirus cases count, nine of the top 10 are within either Montgomery or Prince George’s counties.
Silver Spring in Montgomery County continues to be a hot spot for the disease, as three zip codes associated with the city — 20906, 20904 and 20902 — all have more than 200 cases and are in the top 10 in the state for confirmed coronavirus cases. Total, they account for 662 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.
The largest count of coronavirus cases per zip code is 269 in 21215, which includes part of Baltimore City and Baltimore County, Hall wrote.
The region includes the FutureCare Lochearn facility, a nursing home in the city where at least 170 people — 129 residents and 41 staffers — have tested positive for COVID-19.
The distribution of new cases and deaths also continues to disproportionately affect the state’s black population, who continue to be the leading demographic for COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of Monday, 5,064 black people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, compared to 3,156 white people, despite the fact that whites are the majority population in the state. Although racial data is not currently available for 2,917 patients.
As many as 224 black people have either died or probably died due to the coronavirus, about 44% of deaths for cases where racial demographic data was available. The state has yet to identify the race of 75 confirmed or probably victims of the disease.
The uptick in the number of cases come as pressure to reopen businesses and lift social distancing restrictions has grown in recent days. Protesters clogged the streets of Annapolis Sunday to march against the executive orders signed by Gov. Hogan.
Mike Ricci, spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote on Twitter that police have responded to 1,836 calls for service for potential violations of the governor’s executive orders that closed businesses statewide and restricted crowd size.
As of Monday, 45 people have been charged with violations, Ricci wrote.