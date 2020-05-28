Amazon offers many temporary workers brought on in coronavirus pandemic chance to apply for permanent positions

Nearly half the temporary workers Amazon brought on in Maryland during the pandemic can apply for permanent jobs, the online giant said Thursday.
The retailer has hired 175,000 people, including 6,400 in Maryland, since March to meet increased demand as stay-at-home orders took effect and stores closed physical locations.
Amazon said Thursday that 125,000 seasonal workers, including 3,000 in Maryland, will have the chance to move into regular, full-time roles starting in June.
Seasonal workers were brought on to pick, pack and ship orders in fulfillment centers or make deliveries. Amazon pays minimum wages of $15 an hour and offers career training programs.
Amazon employs 7,000 permanent workers in Maryland.