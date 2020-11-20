Allegany County watched from afar as coronavirus hit ‘downstate’ Maryland; now, it’s running rampant through panhandle region

Frostburg State switched back and forth between hybrid and all-virtual instruction, too, ending the semester on the latter. It started the semester two weeks early, aiming to finish at what normally would be Thanksgiving break. According to its most recent statistics, in the two weeks ending Nov. 14, the school had a nearly 14% positivity rate of tests. That includes tests conducted on and off campus, the latter of which doesn’t include every negative result. Seventy-three students and staff have tested positive.