Over 20 Maryland MVA workers test positive for coronavirus, 1 has died, union says

More than 20 Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and one has died, according to their union, which demanded Wednesday that all locations to be closed for deep cleanings, then reopened with rotating shifts and reduced capacity.
Ten employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the MVA headquarters in Glen Burnie, along with five confirmed cases in Baltimore City, five in Largo and one in Hagerstown, said AFSCME Maryland Council 3, the largest union for state employees.
One employee at the Largo facility has died, the union said.
“These men and women are frontline workers, taking risks to serve the public every day and relying on their state government supervisors to protect them and their customers,” AFSCME Council 3 President Patrick Moran said in a statement. “Gov. [Larry] Hogan and the leadership of the Maryland Department of Transportation need to step up and take common sense actions to contain this outbreak.”
Wynton Johnson, Council 3 executive board member, said staff is being shifted between locations, which the union is concerned will contribute to the spread of the virus.
“Hundreds of employees and thousands of members of the public are being placed at risk every day by MDOT’s inaction,” Johnson said in a statement.
Spokespeople for the governor, the state transportation department and the Motor Vehicle Administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
AFSCME demanded that the state hire “a reputable, licensed deep-cleaning company” to disinfect each facility, then return to operating at 50% capacity, allowing appointments and rotating shifts to maximize social distancing.
The union, which represents more than 30,000 Maryland state government and public higher-education employees, called for “transparency, clarity and specificity” in the state’s communication about infections to allow members to properly protect themselves.
AFSCME leaders and elected officials will hold a virtual news conference Thursday calling on the state transportation department “to make the workplace safe for our members and the public,” the union said.