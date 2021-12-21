Maryland reports most new COVID cases recorded in 24-hour period: 6,218

Maryland health officials reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the most infections added in 24 hours during the coronavirus pandemic.
The number means about one in every 1,000 Marylanders was confirmed to have a coronavirus infection in the past day.
The staggering daily case count comes as the virus, bolstered by the highly prevalent delta variant and rapidly spreading omicron variant, which is considered even more contagious than delta, surges on the back of fall gatherings and ahead of the busiest holidays of the year. Experts suspect Tuesday’s case-count could reflect a lag of test results from over the weekend.
It’s unclear whether the tally of new infections Tuesday was impacted by the cybersecurity attack that forced the Maryland Department of Health to take its servers offline and not update much of the state’s coronavirus data dashboard for more than two weeks.
Some 28,500 residents tested positive for COVID-19 while the dashboard was down, according to the health department.
State officials have provided few details about what they described as a “network security incident.” A health department spokesman declined to answer questions about the cyberattack and did not immediately respond to questions about the case count Tuesday morning.
Nonetheless, it’s a concerning figure that recalls peak-pandemic times: Tuesday’s infection record is more than 2,000 cases higher than the state’s previous high mark of 3,792 cases recorded Dec. 4, 2020, according to health department data.
At that point, the first vaccine had not yet been administered in the state.
Now, health department data shows almost 70% of Marylanders have completed their preliminary round of immunizations — either by completing a two-dose regimen, or getting the single shot inoculation — and more than 1.4 million residents have gotten a booster shot.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, have both tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Both have received their vaccines and booster shots. Hogan said he was experiencing “some cold-like symptoms,” while Olszewski said he was asymptomatic.
Public health officials implored people get the booster shots needed to achieve maximum protection against the respiratory virus. While the vaccinations do not prevent one from contracting the virus, they are extremely effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.
Forty-seven more Marylanders were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday than the day before, bringing to 1,392 the number of patients in hospitals with the virus, according to health department data. Feb. 8 was the last time the state reported more people hospitalized.
The state’s testing positivity rate, which measures the average number of tests returned positive over the last week, increased to 11.64%, health department data shows. That’s the highest rate since June 1, 2020, when the pandemic in Maryland was less than three months old.
The state has not updated the count of COVID-19 casualties since Dec. 4, when the health department noticed the security breach and took its servers offline. While the cases have been updated, the data dashboard does not yet reflect which counties are recording new infections or the age and demographic information about those infected.
Baltimore Sun reporter Meredith Cohn contributed to this article.