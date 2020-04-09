xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Maryland confirms 57 coronavirus cases in state prison system, more than tripling in five days

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 09, 2020 11:19 AM

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional services confirmed 57 cases of COVID-19 in the state’s prison as of Wednesday afternoon, a sharp jump from the 17 reported on Friday.

The total number of cases includes 10 inmates, 22 correctional officers, three division of Parole and Probation employees, 19 contractual staff, one clinical health employee and two office of the secretary employees, according to Mark Vernarelli, spokesperson for the department.

The cases are in the Baltimore city central intake area, Jessup, Cumberland and Hagerstown region—with the Jessup Correctional institution having the highest total of cases for any facility, Vernarelli said.

This story will be updated.

