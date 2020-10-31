'Crisis is by no means over’: Maryland’s coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000

At least 4,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Maryland since officials began tracking the COVID-19 pandemic in March, according to the latest figure released by the state.
Ten more fatalities were added to Maryland’s coronavirus death toll Saturday, although deaths are not always reported the day the occur.
Gov. Larry Hogan asked Marylanders in a statement Saturday to join him “in a moment of silence for all those we have lost to this deadly virus."
“While our statewide health metrics continue to be below the nation and most other states, this tragic milestone is a sobering reminder that this crisis is by no means over,” Hogan said in a statement.
While young people account for more of the state’s caseload, Marylanders 60 and older account for nearly 87% of the state’s death toll. Those 80 and older account for 45% of deaths. An additional 147 people have probably died due to COVID-19, but laboratory results to confirm their diagnosis are pending.
Maryland officials reported 967 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, which is the fourth day this week that new cases have exceeded 800. It’s also the third consecutive day of more than 900 new cases. Saturday’s count is also the state’s highest number since Thursday, when 962 new cases were reported earlier in the week.
Hospitalizations also increased by seven to a total of 520. The number of those hospitalized in intensive care remained flat at 126. The state hit its peak number of hospitalizations during the spring — 1,711 on April 30 — but local hospitals say they’re preparing for the worst as cold weather approaches and residents grow increasingly “fatigued” from measures to reduce COVID-19′s spread.
Health officials on Saturday also said Maryland’s testing positivity rate reached 3.77%. up from Friday’s 3.71%. The state counts the seven-day average rate by dividing the number of positive tests by the number of tests taken, so it includes tests repeatedly taken by the same person.
Johns Hopkins, which calculates the positivity rate differently, reports Maryland’s rate is 2.99%, according to its coronavirus resource center.
The World Health Organization recommends governments wait until their jurisdictions experience positivity rates below 5% for 14 consecutive days before easing restrictions on businesses and gatherings.
However, Hogan renewed Maryland’s coronavirus state of emergency on Friday in response to the recent uptick in positivity, daily cases and hospitalizations. Of the more than 3.42 million recorded tests for COVID-19, more than 1.79 million of those results were negative.