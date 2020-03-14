7 more Maryland residents test positive for coronavirus, bringing state’s case total to 26, official says

Seven more Marylanders have tested positive for the coronavirus also known as COVID-19, bringing the state’s total case count to 26 people, a state official announced Saturday morning.
Mike Ricci, spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, said thus far in the state there have been no deaths and no cases reported among children.
Ricci did not immediately detail where the latest confirmed cases are located.
The latest confirmed cases were announced after the U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation early Saturday to provide relief amid the global pandemic. President Donald Trump has also declared the outbreak a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight it, and threw his support behind the congressional aid package.
Hogan said Friday the federal government has been unable to keep up with the demands for testing for the coronavirus and the state of Maryland is now focusing on treating sick people. He said the country is trying to ramp up testing capacity, but cannot keep pace with the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Republican governor on Thursday prohibited meetings of 250 people or more.
