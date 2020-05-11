Communities in Northwest Baltimore’s 21215 ZIP cross cultural, geographic lines to abate coronavirus hot spot

“We usually get the brunt of these issues because of how close the community is — we go to the same supermarkets, the same schools, the same synagogues,” said Baltimore City Council member Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, who grew up in the area and has coordinated much of its behind-the-scenes approach. “Especially in the Orthodox community, you’d expect a bigger issue here, and thank God, there just hasn’t been.”